SoCal weather: Pleasant Friday before rain moves in for the weekend

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A pleasant, partly sunny sky is expected for most of Friday in Southern California before rains start moving in for the weekend.Most of SoCal has a 60% chance of getting up to a quarter inch of rain on both Saturday and Sunday.Los Angeles and Orange County can expect to see a high of 68 on Friday.The valleys and the Inland Empire will see a high of 66 Friday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.