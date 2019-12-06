Weather

SoCal weather: Pleasant Friday before rain moves in for the weekend

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A pleasant, partly sunny sky is expected for most of Friday in Southern California before rains start moving in for the weekend.

Most of SoCal has a 60% chance of getting up to a quarter inch of rain on both Saturday and Sunday.

Los Angeles and Orange County can expect to see a high of 68 on Friday.

The valleys and the Inland Empire will see a high of 66 Friday.

