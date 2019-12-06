SoCal weather: Pleasant Friday before rain moves in for the weekend

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A pleasant, partly sunny sky is expected for most of Friday in Southern California before rains start moving in for the weekend.
Most of SoCal has a 60% chance of getting up to a quarter inch of rain on both Saturday and Sunday.
Los Angeles and Orange County can expect to see a high of 68 on Friday.
The valleys and the Inland Empire will see a high of 66 Friday.
Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News