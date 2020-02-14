LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see one more day of comfortable temperatures on Sunday before another round of heat and fire danger.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will experience less morning clouds and a high of 79 on Sunday, but temperatures will spike nearly 10 degrees by Monday. The hottest day will be Wednesday with a high of 94.
Santa Ana winds will move in Sunday night, ushering in the risk of fires.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see moderate conditions Sunday. The next day temperatures climb into the 90s where they'll stay for the rest of the week.
Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
SoCal weather: Pleasant temps linger Sunday ahead of more heat and fire danger
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News