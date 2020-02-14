Weather

SoCal weather: Pleasant temps linger Sunday ahead of more heat and fire danger

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see one more day of comfortable temperatures on Sunday before another round of heat and fire danger.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will experience less morning clouds and a high of 79 on Sunday, but temperatures will spike nearly 10 degrees by Monday. The hottest day will be Wednesday with a high of 94.

Santa Ana winds will move in Sunday night, ushering in the risk of fires.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see moderate conditions Sunday. The next day temperatures climb into the 90s where they'll stay for the rest of the week.

Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 arrested in connection with disappearance of LA firefighter
Wedding held outside OC nursing home so grandma can attend
Fan can watch NLCS at Dodger Stadium drive-in
Road rage crash: Driver 'brake checks' vehicle in Sacramento
Woman injured in violent robbery at high-end Hollywood apartment complex
Shaquille O'Neal confession: 'I voted for the first time, and it feels good'
Pres. Trump's doctor says he is no longer at risk of transmitting COVID-19
Show More
Artist paints South LA home purple for Lakers
Here's what school will look like when Chino Valley unified students can return
2 teachers on leave after viral video surfaces: 'Kids are technologically illiterate'
Miami Heat force Game 6 with 111-108 win against Lakers
Judge throws out Trump campaign's Pennsylvania lawsuit
More TOP STORIES News