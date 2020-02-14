SoCal weather: Pleasant temps linger Sunday ahead of more heat and fire danger

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see one more day of comfortable temperatures on Sunday before another round of heat and fire danger.Los Angeles and Orange counties will experience less morning clouds and a high of 79 on Sunday, but temperatures will spike nearly 10 degrees by Monday. The hottest day will be Wednesday with a high of 94.Santa Ana winds will move in Sunday night, ushering in the risk of fires.The valleys and Inland Empire will see moderate conditions Sunday. The next day temperatures climb into the 90s where they'll stay for the rest of the week.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.