SoCal weather: Pleasantly warm, party cloudy conditions expected Sunday

Southern California will be mostly warm with some cloud cover on Sunday as a trough of low pressure exits the region bringing a slight warm-up starting Monday.
Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect partly cloudy and pleasant conditions on Sunday with a high of 79 degrees.

The valleys and Inland Empire will be mostly sunny over the next several days with a high of 83 degrees on Sunday.

