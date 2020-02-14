SoCal weather: Pleasantly warm, party cloudy conditions expected Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will be mostly warm with some cloud cover on Sunday as a trough of low pressure exits the region bringing a slight warm-up starting Monday.
Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect partly cloudy and pleasant conditions on Sunday with a high of 79 degrees.
The valleys and Inland Empire will be mostly sunny over the next several days with a high of 83 degrees on Sunday.
