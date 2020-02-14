Weather

SoCal weather: Powerful Santa Ana winds continue Tuesday, red flag warning in effect

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see strong Santa Ana winds continue to blow Tuesday, leading to a red flag warning for elevated fire danger.

Conditions will be sunny and temperatures will remain cool, but the winds mean the fire danger will be high.

A red flag warning for the region is set to expire Tuesday evening and no strong winds are expected Wednesday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see temperatures around 76 degrees Tuesday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will reach about 75 on Tuesday, and wind gusts in the region could reach up to 40 mph.

Mountain communities will see a high of around 53 degrees during the daytime Tuesday and a low of 23 during the night. Gusts of up to 40 mph are expected.

