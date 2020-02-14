SoCal weather: Rain clearing out, cool temps remain Saturday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The rain is clearing out from Southern California, but cool temperatures and a few clouds will stay behind this weekend.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will be mostly clear with temperatures in the 60s on Saturday, with clouds returning Sunday.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see some morning fog and a high temperature around 67.
