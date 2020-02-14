Weather

SoCal weather: Rain clearing out, sunny skies return Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The rain has moved out of Southern California and clear skies should remain the rest of the week.

Tuesday should bring some clouds in the morning with temperatures in the mid-60s in Los Angeles and Orange counties.

Valleys and the Inland Empire should see similar conditions.

Temperatures should remain in the 60s through the weekend.

