SoCal weather: Rain clearing out, sunny skies return Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The rain has moved out of Southern California and clear skies should remain the rest of the week.
Tuesday should bring some clouds in the morning with temperatures in the mid-60s in Los Angeles and Orange counties.
Valleys and the Inland Empire should see similar conditions.
Temperatures should remain in the 60s through the weekend.
Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News