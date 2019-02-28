Weather

Southern California weather: Rain coming this weekend

Another round of rain is hitting SoCal this weekend.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A storm is brewing over the Pacific that will cover SoCal in clouds on Friday and bring heavy rain over the weekend.

Up to an inch of rain could fall in the Los Angeles area on Saturday, with higher amounts in foothill communities.

On Friday, Los Angeles and Orange counties, along with the valleys and Inland Empire, will experience a mostly cloudy day with a high around 66 degrees. Saturday will see a half inch to 1 inch of rain.

Beach communities will see cloudy skies Friday with a high of 63 and 2-3 foot surf.

Mountains will have clouds with a high of just 47 on Friday and more than an inch of rain on Saturday.

The deserts will be partly sunny Friday with a high of 63, and about a quarter-inch of rain on Saturday.

Another powerful system will roll into the region next Tuesday and Wednesday - possibly producing up to two inches of rain in some areas.

Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
