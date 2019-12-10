Weather

SoCal weather: Rain is gone, but clouds are rolling in

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Rain has moved out, but clouds will be rolling into Southern California this week. A slight warm-up will be coming Wednesday and Thursday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see morning fog and will be mostly cloudy Tuesday with a high of 67 degrees.

The valleys and Inland Empire will be cloudy all day with a high of 67.

Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Democrats preparing articles of impeachment against Trump
Man rescued after falling into abandoned well in Simi Valley
Tarzana residents on edge after mountain lion spotted
Vanna White to host 'Wheel of Fortune' beginning Monday
Kidnapped OC jewelry store owner found tied up, beaten
Claremont nativity scene depicts holy family as caged refugees
Therapy dogs bring holiday cheer to patients at UCLA
Show More
LA City Attorney talks DUIs, porch pirates, homeless people rights
Walmart apologizes for sweater showing Santa with cocaine
Boy with autism has adorable interaction with Disney Princesses
Former Rep. Katie Hill shares intimate details in op-ed
Shannen Doherty's mission to get women breast cancer screening
More TOP STORIES News