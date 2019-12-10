SoCal weather: Rain is gone, but clouds are rolling in

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Rain has moved out, but clouds will be rolling into Southern California this week. A slight warm-up will be coming Wednesday and Thursday.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see morning fog and will be mostly cloudy Tuesday with a high of 67 degrees.The valleys and Inland Empire will be cloudy all day with a high of 67.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.