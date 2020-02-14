Weather

SoCal weather: Rain, snow moving through region Wednesday amid cool temperatures

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California is likely to see some light rain and cool temperatures on Wednesday, with a chance of thunderstorms in Orange County.

About one-tenth to one-quarter of an inch will fall in parts of Los Angeles and the Inland Empire, with up to about half an inch in Orange County.

Some isolated thunderstorms with brief lightning and heavy pockets of rain are also possible in Orange County.

Temperatures will remain in the low 60s.

Mountains can expect to see about 2-4 inches of snow at elevations over 5,000 feet, with a high temperature of 41 degrees.

Desert communities can also expect light showers with gusty winds and a high of 58 degrees.

Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.



Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness



7-Day Forecasts




Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NTSB meeting with CHP on deadly Imperial County crash
Innocent person killed after chase ends in crash in Fairfax District
LA City Council expected to finalize 'hero pay' ordinance today
Democrats tighten income limits for 3rd stimulus checks
Magnitude 6.3 earthquake shakes central Greece, felt in Balkans
Dr. Oz, officers help revive man in cardiac arrest at NJ airport
Woman accused of buying homes, Chanel items in alleged PPP scam
Show More
Police: No illegal chokeholds used on CA Navy vet who died in custody
LA City Council allocates LAPD funds to policing alternatives
A string of family deaths surround tragedy of Lori Vallow's children
Pentagon: US contractor dies in rocket attack at Iraq air base
'Raya' star Kelly Marie Tran on how food brings people together
More TOP STORIES News