Weather

SoCal weather: Rain, snow on the way this week

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Rain and snow are returning to Southern California this week, along with thunderstorms in some areas.

The storm system is sweeping in from Northern California and will hit the Southland by late Tuesday, bringing an inch or more of rain and up to a foot of snow to the mountains.

On Monday, Los Angeles and Orange counties will be mostly clear, with some clouds and drizzle and a high of 63. The rain should start Tuesday night and continue throughout the day Wednesday as well as Thursday. The area can expect up to an inch of rain.

Valleys and the Inland Empire will see similar conditions, with up to 1.5 inches of rain in some valleys.

Mountains will see 6-12 inches of snow during the week.

Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER

Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stimulus bill moves to House this week after Senate passage
Mother, daughter found dead in Rancho Cucamonga home
Veterans line up for vaccine at OC clinic
LA city sites adding vaccination appointments this week
What to expect to get from the $1.9 trillion Senate stimulus
Injured woman speaks out after brazen armed robbery at Beverly Hills restaurant
4 arrested after fatal shooting in Redondo Beach
Show More
Biden marking 'Bloody Sunday' by signing voting rights order
Cuomo says he will not resign after another ex-aide alleges inappropriate behavior
Officers hurt, property damaged at rowdy party in Boulder
Video: Driver plows through South LA crash scene
Long Beach to begin vaccinating people under 65 with disabilities
More TOP STORIES News