SoCal weather: Rain, wind headed to SoCal Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A storm system moving into the Southland from the north is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds Sunday.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see cloudy skies and a 60% chance of rain with a high of 67 degrees.The valleys and Inland Empire can expect similar conditions with a high of 64.