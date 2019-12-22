Weather

SoCal weather: Rain, wind headed to SoCal Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A storm system moving into the Southland from the north is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds Sunday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see cloudy skies and a 60% chance of rain with a high of 67 degrees.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect similar conditions with a high of 64.

Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

