SoCal weather: Red-flag conditions continue Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Elevated fire danger continues Thursday and Friday in Southern California as Santa Ana winds combine with dry conditions and warm temperatures.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see winds of 35-45 mph with clear skies and a high of 75 Thursday during the day, dropping to the 40s overnight.The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions with a high of 74 on Thursday and overnight winds.Red-flag warnings have been issued and are expected to remain in place through Saturday.