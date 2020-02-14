Weather

SoCal weather: Red-flag conditions continue Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Elevated fire danger continues Thursday and Friday in Southern California as Santa Ana winds combine with dry conditions and warm temperatures.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see winds of 35-45 mph with clear skies and a high of 75 Thursday during the day, dropping to the 40s overnight.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions with a high of 74 on Thursday and overnight winds.

Red-flag warnings have been issued and are expected to remain in place through Saturday.

