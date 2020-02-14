Weather

SoCal weather: Red-flag conditions return Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Elevated fire danger is returning to Southern California as Santa Ana winds combine with dry conditions and warm temperatures.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see winds of 35-45 mph with clear skies and a high of 74 during the day, dropping to a chilly 49 at night.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions with a high of 76 on Wednesday and overnight winds.

A red-flag warning has been issued and is expected to remain in place through Friday.

