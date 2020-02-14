SoCal weather: Red-flag conditions return Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Elevated fire danger is returning to Southern California as Santa Ana winds combine with dry conditions and warm temperatures.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see winds of 35-45 mph with clear skies and a high of 74 during the day, dropping to a chilly 49 at night.The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions with a high of 76 on Wednesday and overnight winds.A red-flag warning has been issued and is expected to remain in place through Friday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.