SoCal weather: Red flag warning continues Friday amid strong winds

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Strong winds continue to blow through Southern California on Friday, leading to warnings about elevated fire danger.
A red flag warning has been issued for much of the region on Friday and it will last into Saturday afternoon.
In Los Angeles and Orange counties, look for windy conditions with a high of 73 degrees on Friday.
The valleys and Inland Empire will reach a high of 73 with plenty of sunshine and gusts as strong as 60 mph. Temperatures drop to about 43 at night.
