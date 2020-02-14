LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Strong winds will continue through Saturday morning in Southern California but the rest of the weekend should be sunny and nice.
A red flag warning has been issued and for some areas it will last into Saturday afternoon.
In Los Angeles and Orange counties, look for windy conditions Saturday morning with a high of 74 degrees. Temperatures will remain in that range for several days.
The valleys and Inland Empire will reach a high of 76 with plenty of sunshine and wind gusts.
SoCal weather: Red flag warning continues until Saturday morning amid strong winds
