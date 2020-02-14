LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see hot temperatures and fire danger again on Friday, but cooler temperatures return over the weekend.
A red flag warning has been issued for much of the region as the hot conditions and dry winds elevate the risk of fires spreading quickly.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see temperatures reach 97 on Friday, with wind gusts up to 20 mph through the canyons.
The valleys and Inland Empire will hit 101 on Friday with wind gusts up to 30 mph through the canyons.
The morning marine layer and cooler temperatures return Saturday and stick around through next week.
SoCal weather: Red flag warning, hot temperatures expected Friday
