SoCal weather: Red flag warnings in effect on Tuesday

Southern California will get a slight break from the heat on Tuesday, but red flag warnings will be in effect for parts of the region.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will get a slight break from the heat on Tuesday, but red flag warnings will be in effect for parts of the region.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will be in the mid-80s on Tuesday, but the cooling is brief as temperatures jump to 95 on Wednesday.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect hot temperatures. A high of 96 is on tap and a red flag warning will be in effect. The red flag warning will remain for Wednesday.

There is also a red flag warning and fire danger for the mountain communities, where temperatures are expected to reach 75 on Tuesday.

7-Day Forecasts





