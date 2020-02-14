Weather

SoCal weather: Red flag warnings issued for Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will feel like late summer Friday as red flag warnings remain in effect for the region through the afternoon amid warm conditions.

Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect sunny conditions as temperatures could reach a record-breaking high of 88.

The valleys and Inland Empire could also see a high of 90 on Friday and canyon winds as strong as 30 mph.

Even mountain communities will be warm, with temperatures hitting about 67 on Friday.

Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER

Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Report a correction or typo
