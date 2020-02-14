Weather

SoCal weather: Red flag warnings issued for Saturday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will continue to see summer-like conditions on Saturday as red flag warnings remain in effect for the region through the afternoon.

Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect sunny conditions, and temperatures could reach a record-breaking high of 86. Sunday will also be in the 80s, but temperatures drop beginning Monday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will approach 90 Saturday, and temperatures drop slightly Sunday. Cooler conditions are also expected next week.

Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
