SoCal weather: Red flag warnings issued for Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Thursday and Friday will feel like late summer in Southern California as red flag warnings are issued in expectations of hot, dry Santa Ana winds.
Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect warm, dry winds with a high temperature of 84 on Thursday. Friday could get up to 88, a new record for the date.
The valleys and Inland Empire could see a high of 85 on Thursday and 88 on Friday.
Even mountain communities will be warm, with temperatures hitting about 63 on Thursday.
