SoCal weather: Region to see cool temps, sunny skies on New Year's Day

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- On the first day of 2021, Southern California should see cool temperatures with sunny skies.

Los Angeles and Orange counties should see a few clouds Friday morning, with a high of about 69 degrees by the afternoon. Overnight temperatures on New Year's Day will drop to about 47.

Valleys and the Inland Empire should see similar conditions, with a high of about 66.

Mountain communities will see colder conditions, with a high of just 42, dropping to 22 overnight.

Temperatures should remain in the 60s through the weekend, with some rain possible early next week.

