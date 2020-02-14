SoCal weather: Region to see cool temps, sunny skies on New Year's Day

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- On the first day of 2021, Southern California should see cool temperatures with sunny skies.Los Angeles and Orange counties should see a few clouds Friday morning, with a high of about 69 degrees by the afternoon. Overnight temperatures on New Year's Day will drop to about 47.Valleys and the Inland Empire should see similar conditions, with a high of about 66.Mountain communities will see colder conditions, with a high of just 42, dropping to 22 overnight.Temperatures should remain in the 60s through the weekend, with some rain possible early next week.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.