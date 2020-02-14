SoCal weather: Region to see cool temps, sunny skies on New Year's Eve

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- On the final day of 2020, Southern California should see cool temperatures with sunny skies.Los Angeles and Orange counties should see a few clouds Thursday morning, with a high of about 67 degrees by the afternoon. Overnight temperatures on New Year's Eve will drop to about 46.Valleys and the Inland Empire should see similar conditions, with a high of about 65.Mountain communities will see colder conditions, with a high of just 37, dropping to 19 overnight.Temperatures should remain in the 60s through the weekend, with some rain possible early next week.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.