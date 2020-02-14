Weather

SoCal weather: Region to see cool temps, sunny skies on New Year's Eve

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- On the final day of 2020, Southern California should see cool temperatures with sunny skies.

Los Angeles and Orange counties should see a few clouds Thursday morning, with a high of about 67 degrees by the afternoon. Overnight temperatures on New Year's Eve will drop to about 46.

Valleys and the Inland Empire should see similar conditions, with a high of about 65.

Mountain communities will see colder conditions, with a high of just 37, dropping to 19 overnight.

Temperatures should remain in the 60s through the weekend, with some rain possible early next week.

