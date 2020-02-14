Weather

SoCal weather: Region to see sunshine, warm temps Monday

Southern California will remain warm, and some areas can expect temperatures to hover around 100 degrees on Monday.
Southern California will remain warm, and some areas can expect temperatures to hover around 100 degrees on Monday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties on Monday will see clouds and some cooling as a high of 88 is on tap. Temperatures will reach a high of 89 on Tuesday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will be warm and breezy, with plenty of sunshine. Monday will see a high of 99, and similar conditions are on tap Tuesday.

