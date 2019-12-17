Weather

SoCal weather: Santa Ana winds, cold temps hit region on Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Southland is bracing for strong gusts as Santa Ana winds move in Tuesday along with cold temperatures.

A high wind warning will be in effect for mountain regions as officials warn of large objects such as trees and power lines possibly coming down.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will be sunny with a high of 68. Strong gusts will hit the area early morning and are expected to die down by the evening. Clouds return to the area on Wednesday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see a high of 64 with gusty winds and mostly sunny conditions in the morning.

