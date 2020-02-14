SoCal weather: Santa Ana winds, dry conditions return Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Santa Ana winds return to Southern California on Monday as conditions stay warm and dry throughout the week.
Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect dry, gusty winds of 15-25 mph on Monday, with a high around 73 degrees. Temperatures will warm up through the week, reaching the low 80s by Thursday.
Valleys and the Inland Empire should see similar conditions, with a high of about 73 and some wind gusts reaching 30 mph. Valley temperatures could reach the upper 80s by Thursday.
Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News