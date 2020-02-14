Weather

SoCal weather: Santa Ana winds, dry conditions return Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Santa Ana winds return to Southern California on Monday as conditions stay warm and dry throughout the week.

Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect dry, gusty winds of 15-25 mph on Monday, with a high around 73 degrees. Temperatures will warm up through the week, reaching the low 80s by Thursday.

Valleys and the Inland Empire should see similar conditions, with a high of about 73 and some wind gusts reaching 30 mph. Valley temperatures could reach the upper 80s by Thursday.

