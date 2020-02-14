LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will get a slight break from the heat on Tuesday, but red flag warnings will be in effect as Santa Ana winds are expected to arrive.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will be in the mid-80s on Tuesday, but the cooling is brief as temperatures jump to 95 on Wednesday.
The valleys and Inland Empire can expect hot temperatures. A high of 96 is on tap and a red flag warning will be in effect. The red flag warning will remain for Wednesday.
There is also a red flag warning and fire danger for the mountain communities, where temperatures are expected to reach 75 on Tuesday.
Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
SoCal weather: Santa Ana winds return to region Tuesday
Southern California will get a slight break from the heat on Tuesday, but red flag warnings will be in effect.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More