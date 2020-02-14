SoCal weather: Santa Ana winds return to region Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will get a slight break from the heat on Tuesday, but red flag warnings will be in effect as Santa Ana winds are expected to arrive.Los Angeles and Orange counties will be in the mid-80s on Tuesday, but the cooling is brief as temperatures jump to 95 on Wednesday.The valleys and Inland Empire can expect hot temperatures. A high of 96 is on tap and a red flag warning will be in effect. The red flag warning will remain for Wednesday.There is also a red flag warning and fire danger for the mountain communities, where temperatures are expected to reach 75 on Tuesday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.