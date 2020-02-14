SoCal weather: Saturday to bring modest improvements in air quality, lower temps

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- While wildfires continue to rage in Southern California, communities outside the immediate burn areas will see modest improvements in air quality on Saturday.The South Coast Air Quality Management District still has air quality advisories in place for the Bobcat, El Dorado and Snow fires on Saturday. Those fires are burning primarily in the San Bernardino and Angeles national forests to the north and northeast of Los Angeles County. In Los Angeles itself, the air quality is predicted to be moderate.An onshore flow will also bring the return of the marine layer Saturday morning with cooler temperatures in many areas.Los Angeles and Orange counties should see some morning fog followed by a high of 84 in the afternoon.The valleys and Inland Empire can expect a hot, sunny Saturday with a high of 92 and unhealthy air quality near the fires.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.