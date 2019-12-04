Weather

SoCal weather: Scattered rain expected throughout Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An atmospheric river is moving east across Southern California, leaving in its wake steady, scattered showers for most of the region throughout Wednesday.

As the system moves east, the Inland Empire may see some heavier rain and chances of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. But the system will get weaker throughout the day and most of SoCal will be much drier than earlier in the day.

A flash flood watch is in effect for parts of Orange County, the Inland Empire and San Diego County until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

By the time the storm wraps up, Los Angeles and Orange counties should see at least an inch or more of rain, with a high temperature of 61 degrees.

The valleys and the Inland Empire could see up to two inches of rain with a high of 59.

