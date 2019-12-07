SoCal weather: Scattered showers expected Saturday and Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Light to moderate scattered showers are expected through Southern California Saturday and Sunday.
Pockets of SoCal will see a half inch of rain per-hour Saturday night into Sunday morning. Foothill areas can expect an inch and a half of rain.
Los Angeles and Orange County can expect a high of 58 on Saturday.
The valleys and the Inland Empire will reach 62 degrees Saturday.
