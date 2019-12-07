SoCal weather: Scattered showers expected Saturday and Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Light to moderate scattered showers are expected through Southern California Saturday and Sunday.Pockets of SoCal will see a half inch of rain per-hour Saturday night into Sunday morning. Foothill areas can expect an inch and a half of rain.Los Angeles and Orange County can expect a high of 58 on Saturday.The valleys and the Inland Empire will reach 62 degrees Saturday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.