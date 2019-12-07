Weather

SoCal weather: Scattered showers expected Saturday and Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Light to moderate scattered showers are expected through Southern California Saturday and Sunday.

Pockets of SoCal will see a half inch of rain per-hour Saturday night into Sunday morning. Foothill areas can expect an inch and a half of rain.

Los Angeles and Orange County can expect a high of 58 on Saturday.

The valleys and the Inland Empire will reach 62 degrees Saturday.

Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Supreme Court weighs if cities can kick homeless off sidewalks
San Bernardino boy, 11, killed in hit-and-run on I-40
Flesh-eating bacteria linked to heroin kills 7 in California
3.0-magnitude quake strikes south of San Pedro, USGS says
Pensacola shooting suspect was Saudi student; 4 dead: Officials
New baseball and softball training center opens in Inglewood
Mountain lion seen prowling in Simi Valley after dog killed
Show More
Musk did not defame cave rescuer in 'pedo guy' tweet, LA jury finds
Watch out for puppy scams, LA official warns
Rent control proponents make their case to CA voters again
UPS truck driver killed in Florida shootout identified
Irvine Lake stocked with 4K pounds of trout
More TOP STORIES News