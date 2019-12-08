Weather

SoCal weather: Scattered showers, mountain snow expected Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Heavy to moderate scattered showers are expected through Southern California Sunday before clearing up for the work week.

Clouds and rain will make way for sunny skies for the workweek.

Los Angeles and Orange County can expect a high of 64 on Sunday.

The valleys and the Inland Empire will reach 63 degrees Sunday.

