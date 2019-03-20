SoCal weather: Scattered showers on 1st day of spring

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The first day of spring will bring scattered rain showers to Southern California.The rain should arrive late Tuesday and continue into Wednesday afternoon, with possible thunderstorms as well. Snow will fall at upper elevations.Scattered showers could continue on Thursday.Los Angeles and Orange counties on Wednesday will see up to a quarter-inch of rain, with a high temperature of 64 degrees.The valleys and Inland Empire should see some rain with a high of 64.Beach communities will see rain with a high of 62.Mountain areas will see snow at elevations over 6,000 feet with a high of 41.The deserts will see showers with a high of 58.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.