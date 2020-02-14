LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Scorching temperatures will continue to bake Southern California, bringing triple-digit temperatures in some areas on Saturday and into next week.
The National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Warning lasting through Monday for many mountain and valley communities from Orange County to the Inland Empire, in addition to a Heat Advisory for the Los Angeles coast and downtown.
RELATED: Flex Alert declared for Friday - Californians asked to conserve power
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see plenty of sunshine and a high temperature of 97 degrees on Saturday.
Many Inland Empire and valley communities will see triple digit temperatures, reaching a high of 108 on Saturday and slightly dipping on Sunday.
The coastal areas will also be warm with a high of 82 degrees at beaches.
Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
SoCal weather: Scorching temps continue through weekend
Triple-digit temps will heat up parts of Southern California and conditions will remain hot through the weekend.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News