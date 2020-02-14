Weather

SoCal weather: Scorching temps continue through weekend

Triple-digit temps will heat up parts of Southern California and conditions will remain hot through the weekend.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Scorching temperatures will continue to bake Southern California, bringing triple-digit temperatures in some areas on Saturday and into next week.

The National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Warning lasting through Monday for many mountain and valley communities from Orange County to the Inland Empire, in addition to a Heat Advisory for the Los Angeles coast and downtown.

RELATED: Flex Alert declared for Friday - Californians asked to conserve power

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see plenty of sunshine and a high temperature of 97 degrees on Saturday.

Many Inland Empire and valley communities will see triple digit temperatures, reaching a high of 108 on Saturday and slightly dipping on Sunday.

The coastal areas will also be warm with a high of 82 degrees at beaches.

Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

7-Day Forecasts





