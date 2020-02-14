Weather

SoCal weather: Seasonably warm conditions on tap Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see more seasonably warm and pleasantly sunny conditions on Sunday as an area of low pressure slowly drifts away from the region.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see plenty of sunshine throughout the day with a high of 82 degrees on Sunday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will also be sunny and warm with temperatures reaching 93 degrees. Air quality in the region will be unhealthy.

