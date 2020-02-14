Weather

SoCal weather: Sizzling temps continue Sunday

Triple-digit temps will heat up parts of Southern California and conditions will remain hot through Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Hot temperatures will continue to hamper Southern California, bringing triple-digit temperatures in some areas on Sunday.

The National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Warning lasting through Wednesday for most of Southern California.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see plenty of sunshine and dry conditions on Sunday with a high of 92 degrees.

Many Inland Empire and valley communities will see more triple digit temperatures, reaching a high of 100 and a small chance for storms.

The coastal areas will also be warm with a high of 78 degrees at beaches.

