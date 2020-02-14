LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Hot temperatures will continue to hamper Southern California, bringing triple-digit temperatures in some areas on Sunday.
The National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Warning lasting through Wednesday for most of Southern California.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see plenty of sunshine and dry conditions on Sunday with a high of 92 degrees.
Many Inland Empire and valley communities will see more triple digit temperatures, reaching a high of 100 and a small chance for storms.
The coastal areas will also be warm with a high of 78 degrees at beaches.
Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
SoCal weather: Sizzling temps continue Sunday
Triple-digit temps will heat up parts of Southern California and conditions will remain hot through Wednesday.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News