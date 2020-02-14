SoCal weather: Skies clear, temps stay in the 60s on Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The rain is clearing out of Southern California by Thursday and skies will be clear with temperatures in the 60s.
Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect to see sunny skies with a high of 68 degrees on Thursday. The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions.
Temperatures will warm up a few degrees on Friday, then drop back to the 60s over the weekend.
