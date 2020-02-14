Weather

SoCal weather: Slightly cool temps linger across region Sunday ahead of mid-week warmup

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- After a few days of cool and cloudy conditions, sunny skies will return to Southern California on Sunday as the region begins to warm up.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see slightly below-average temperatures with a high of 77, but things will climb into the low 90s by the middle of the week.

In the valleys and the Inland Empire, expect warm afternoon gusts and a high temperature of 82 degrees. Triple-digit temps are expected to hit by Wednesday.

7-Day Forecasts





More TOP STORIES News