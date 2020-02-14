Weather

SoCal weather: Slightly cooler temps expected Sunday

The trough will help keep the Southland slightly cooler through Monday, but warm temperatures and dry air could add to fire danger.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A trough in the west moving into Southern California will help cool the region down slightly on Sunday as wildfires continued to rage over the weekend.

The trough will help keep the Southland slightly cooler through Monday, but warm temperatures and dry air could add to fire danger.

Los Angeles and Orange counties are expected to see some clouds with high of 83 degrees on Sunday.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect breezy and dry conditions with a high of 90 degrees.

Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bobcat Fire spreads to 93K acres; evacuation orders remain
4.5 magnitude earthquake rocks San Gabriel Valley
Trump's list of possible Supreme Court nominees
Trump gives 'blessing' for proposed TikTok deal
Metro to consider plans for gondola project
Man released from hospital after 10 got COVID at BBQ
US nears 200,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
Show More
RBG to be honored with statue in hometown Brooklyn
New Nissan Z pays tribute to original Datsun 240Z
Boy who was sent to live with dad due to abusive mom dies at age 9
Envelope addressed to Trump contained ricin: Sources
Redlands police fatally shoot man suspected of killing own mother
More TOP STORIES News