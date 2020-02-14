LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A trough in the west moving into Southern California will help cool the region down slightly on Sunday as wildfires continued to rage over the weekend.
The trough will help keep the Southland slightly cooler through Monday, but warm temperatures and dry air could add to fire danger.
Los Angeles and Orange counties are expected to see some clouds with high of 83 degrees on Sunday.
The valleys and Inland Empire can expect breezy and dry conditions with a high of 90 degrees.
Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
SoCal weather: Slightly cooler temps expected Sunday
The trough will help keep the Southland slightly cooler through Monday, but warm temperatures and dry air could add to fire danger.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News