SoCal weather: Slightly cooler temps expected Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A trough in the west moving into Southern California will help cool the region down slightly on Sunday as wildfires continued to rage over the weekend.The trough will help keep the Southland slightly cooler through Monday, but warm temperatures and dry air could add to fire danger.Los Angeles and Orange counties are expected to see some clouds with high of 83 degrees on Sunday.The valleys and Inland Empire can expect breezy and dry conditions with a high of 90 degrees.