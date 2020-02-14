Weather

SoCal weather: Slightly cooler temps, morning clouds expected Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Cooler temperatures are headed to Southern California as a low pressure system moves off the coast and into the region, bringing some marine layer in the morning and moderately warm temperatures by the afternoon.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a few clouds in the morning, warming up to 78 degrees by the afternoon.

The valleys and Inland Empire will also see clouds in the morning with a high of 82 degrees.

Similar conditions should last through the rest of the weekend.

Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Looting at Santa Monica's 3rd Street Promenade amid peaceful protest
Mayor Garcetti assures Angelenos ICE is not part of city efforts
Fairfax community helps clean damaged shops after looting, fires
LA, other cities issues curfew in anticipation of more protests
LA businesses begin cleanup process after protests
Huntington Beach protest declared an unlawful assembly
National Guard patrols Los Angeles after night of violence
Show More
PHOTOS: Fairfax District the morning after a night of violence
Chrissy Teigen offers $200K to bail out protesters
NYC mayor orders review after NYPD vehicle drives into group of protesters
Protester explains how violence in LA compares to racial inequality in society
Powerful photos show clashes with police, George Floyd protestors
More TOP STORIES News