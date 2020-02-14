Weather

SoCal weather: Slightly cooler temps on tap for Saturday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An onshore flow will move into Southern California bringing cooler temperatures this Mother's Day weekend.

Los Angeles and Orange counties may see some low clouds and fog in the morning, with temperatures dipping to 82 degrees on Saturday. Temperatures will fall to 75 degrees on Sunday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see a high of 88 degrees on Saturday and drop to 82 by Mother's Day.

