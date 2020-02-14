SoCal weather: Slightly cooler temps on tap for Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An onshore flow will move into Southern California bringing cooler temperatures this Mother's Day weekend.
Los Angeles and Orange counties may see some low clouds and fog in the morning, with temperatures dipping to 76 degrees on Sunday. Temperatures will slowly tick back up by next weekend.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see a high of 80 degrees on Mother's Day.
