SoCal weather: Slightly cooler weekend temps ahead

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The high pressure ridge that brought a heat wave to Southern California will move out of the region this weekend, bringing a sea breeze that will provide some relief.Los Angeles and Orange counties on Saturday will start off with some morning clouds but will be mostly sunny with a high of 84.The valleys and Inland Empire will be mostly sunny and warm with a high of 92 degrees.