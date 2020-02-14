Weather

SoCal weather: Slightly cooler weekend temps ahead

Temperatures will be slightly cooler in Southern California over the weekend as a high pressure ridge moves east.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The high pressure ridge that brought a heat wave to Southern California will move out of the region this weekend, bringing a sea breeze that will provide some relief.

Los Angeles and Orange counties on Saturday will start off with some morning clouds but will be mostly sunny with a high of 84.

The valleys and Inland Empire will be mostly sunny and warm with a high of 92 degrees.

Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43
SoCal businesses that can, can't reopen under new CA guidance
Newsom ditches watch list, announces new reopening plan
Teen who organized BLM protest gets hit with $2,500 police OT bill
Unemployed CA residents to receive extra $300 per week
The Forum to serve as voting center for LA County
OC dad held by ICE for 9 months after arrest over tinted windows
Show More
California lawmakers vote to ban sales of most flavored tobacco
OC company lets employees bring kids to work for distance learning
39 children rescued in 'Operation Not Forgotten' bust
Motorcyclist's mom seeking information in fatal Chatsworth crash
Hospital staff care for babies as Hurricane Laura hit
More TOP STORIES News