SoCal weather: Smoke continues to linger over region Friday ahead of weekend cooling

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see warm temperatures with unhealthy air quality again on Friday.
The smoke from the California wildfires continues to linger over the region, but conditions are expected to improve Friday and the air may clear during the weekend with an onshore flow cooling off the area.
Los Angeles and Orange counties should be warm and less smoky Friday with a high of 88 degrees. Air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups.
The valleys and Inland Empire can expect a hot Friday with a high of 96 and unhealthy air quality for all, but less smoke is also expected in the region.
Temperatures should start dropping by Saturday.
