Weather

SoCal weather: Smoke continues to linger over region Friday ahead of weekend cooling

Southern California will see warm temperatures with unhealthy air quality again on Friday.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see warm temperatures with unhealthy air quality again on Friday.

The smoke from the California wildfires continues to linger over the region, but conditions are expected to improve Friday and the air may clear during the weekend with an onshore flow cooling off the area.

Los Angeles and Orange counties should be warm and less smoky Friday with a high of 88 degrees. Air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect a hot Friday with a high of 96 and unhealthy air quality for all, but less smoke is also expected in the region.

Temperatures should start dropping by Saturday.

Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Oversight board members say Sheriff Villanueva should resign
Bobcat Fire: Flames encroaching on Mount Wilson
IE family recovering after COVID-19 outbreak from backyard BBQ
At town hall, Biden blasts Trump's 'criminal' virus response
How to clean homes from wildfire smoke, ash
Officials: Man picked up pistol before deputies fatally shot him
Join ABC7, Red Cross to help families in need with Day of Giving for Western Wildfires
Show More
Newsom signs bills to protect essential workers during pandemic
44 arrested in Beverly Hills for alleged EDD fraud
SoCal family's home damaged during search for carjacking suspect
Bobcat Fire: New evacuation orders issued as blaze spreads
Hawaii to allow travelers to skip quarantine with virus test
More TOP STORIES News