SoCal weather: Some windy conditions continue Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see windy conditions again on Wednesday, with a chance of rain over the weekend.
Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect morning breezes and sunny skies, with a high temperature around 76 degrees.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see morning breezes with a high of 75.
Some rain is in the forecast for the weekend, possibly starting late Friday.
Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News