SoCal weather: Some windy conditions continue Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see windy conditions again on Wednesday, with a chance of rain over the weekend.Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect morning breezes and sunny skies, with a high temperature around 76 degrees.The valleys and Inland Empire will see morning breezes with a high of 75.Some rain is in the forecast for the weekend, possibly starting late Friday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.