SoCal weather: Some windy conditions continue Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see windy conditions again on Wednesday, with a chance of rain over the weekend.

Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect morning breezes and sunny skies, with a high temperature around 76 degrees.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see morning breezes with a high of 75.

Some rain is in the forecast for the weekend, possibly starting late Friday.

Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER

Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
