SoCal weather: Strong breezes, mostly sunny skies expected Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Some strong Santa Ana winds will be blowing through parts of Southern California on Thursday.

The winds will be blowing from the northeast through canyon passes, reaching about 25-30 mph in some areas.

Los Angeles and Orange counties should see a high temperature around 68 degrees, with sunny skies.

Valleys and the Inland Empire will see a high of 69.

Conditions will warm up a little over the next few days and the weekend should see temperatures in the low 70s.

weather
