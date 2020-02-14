SoCal weather: Strong breezes, mostly sunny skies expected Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Some strong Santa Ana winds will be blowing through parts of Southern California on Thursday.The winds will be blowing from the northeast through canyon passes, reaching about 25-30 mph in some areas.Los Angeles and Orange counties should see a high temperature around 68 degrees, with sunny skies.Valleys and the Inland Empire will see a high of 69.Conditions will warm up a little over the next few days and the weekend should see temperatures in the low 70s.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.