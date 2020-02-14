SoCal weather: Strong winds, red-flag conditions expected Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see red-flag conditions on Tuesday with strong winds and mild temperatures.Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect strong wind gusts and a high temperature around 69 degrees.Parts of southern Orange County and some of the Inland Empire can expect about a 10% chance of rain Tuesday.The valleys and Inland Empire will see strong gusts through the canyons and a high around 67.Some rain is in the forecast for the weekend, possibly starting late Friday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.