Weather

SoCal weather: Strong winds, red-flag conditions expected Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see red-flag conditions on Tuesday with strong winds and mild temperatures.

Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect strong wind gusts and a high temperature around 69 degrees.

Parts of southern Orange County and some of the Inland Empire can expect about a 10% chance of rain Tuesday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see strong gusts through the canyons and a high around 67.

Some rain is in the forecast for the weekend, possibly starting late Friday.

7-Day Forecasts





