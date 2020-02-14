SoCal weather: Strong winds, warm temperatures expected Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Strong winds return to Southern California on Monday as temperatures remain in the upper 70s.
Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect sunny conditions with winds between 25-45 mph, and a high temperature around 78 degrees.
The valleys and Inland Empire will reach 79 Monday, with 15-20 mph winds. Those areas could see some rain on Tuesday.
