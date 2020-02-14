SoCal weather: Strong winds, warm temperatures expected Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Strong winds return to Southern California on Monday as temperatures remain in the upper 70s.Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect sunny conditions with winds between 25-45 mph, and a high temperature around 78 degrees.The valleys and Inland Empire will reach 79 Monday, with 15-20 mph winds. Those areas could see some rain on Tuesday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.