Weather

SoCal weather: Sunny, breezy conditions expected Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will stay warm and breezy Sunday and Monday, then will cool off through Christmas.

Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect breezes through the canyons up to 40 mph on Sunday, with a high of 77 degrees by the afternoon. The region will see similar conditions Monday, then cool off by 10 degrees starting Tuesday and lasting through the holiday.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect similar conditions. Sunday should bring plenty of sunshine with gusts up to 30 mph and a high of 79 degrees.

