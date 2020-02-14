Weather

SoCal weather: Sunny, breezy conditions expected Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see clear, sunny skies with a few warm breezes on Tuesday.

Temps will get even warmer on Wednesday, hitting the low 80s, before conditions cool off for the weekend.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will be breezy and sunny on Tuesday with high of 77.

The valleys and Inland Empire will also be clear with a high of 79.

