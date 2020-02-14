SoCal weather: Sunny, breezy conditions on tap Saturday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see sunny and breezy conditions on Saturday.Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect sunshine and mild temperatures, with a high of 71 degrees, dropping to a chilly 50 overnight.Valleys and the Inland Empire will see similar conditions with a high of 75 degrees during the day, dropping to 43 overnight. Gusts as strong as 40 mph is possible.Sunday will see temperatures stay in the 70s with clear skies and strong winds in some parts.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.