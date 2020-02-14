Weather

SoCal weather: Sunny, breezy conditions on tap Saturday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see sunny and breezy conditions on Saturday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect sunshine and mild temperatures, with a high of 71 degrees, dropping to a chilly 50 overnight.

Valleys and the Inland Empire will see similar conditions with a high of 75 degrees during the day, dropping to 43 overnight. Gusts as strong as 40 mph is possible.

Sunday will see temperatures stay in the 70s with clear skies and strong winds in some parts.

Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER

Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
House passes $1.9T COVID relief bill
Lady Gaga's 2 French bulldogs recovered unharmed
Police chase suspect through southeast LA County
LAPD officer in critical condition after being hit by car in South LA
LA County sees uptick in MIS-C cases as COVID hospitalizations decline
Man killed in drive-by shooting in Fairfax District, LAPD says
SoCal Edison trims trees in OC, but residents call it excessive
Show More
LA fashion icon Fred Segal dies at 87
Homeschooling continues to increase in California amid the pandemic
15-year-old boy shot to death in San Bernardino
Inland Empire rental and housing prices on the rise
Missing San Francisco girl has been found safe, dad says
More TOP STORIES News