SoCal weather: Sunny conditions, cooler temperatures on tap this weekend

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see pleasant temperatures and partly sunny conditions this weekend as clouds hover over the region.Los Angeles and Orange counties on Sunday will see temperatures in the upper 60s and sunshine by the afternoon. Canyon areas could see some gusty winds up to 25 miles per hour.The valleys and Inland Empire can expect sunny skies and temperatures approaching 70 degrees on Sunday. Some areas will also see some winds.