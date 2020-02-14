Weather

SoCal weather: Sunny conditions, cooler temperatures on tap this weekend

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see pleasant temperatures and partly sunny conditions this weekend as clouds hover over the region.

Los Angeles and Orange counties on Sunday will see temperatures in the upper 60s and sunshine by the afternoon. Canyon areas could see some gusty winds up to 25 miles per hour.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect sunny skies and temperatures approaching 70 degrees on Sunday. Some areas will also see some winds.

Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER

Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA breaks multiple COVID records for 2nd consecutive day
FDA grants emergency use for Pfizer vaccine
Judge orders OC sheriff to cut jail population by half
Country music legend Charley Pride dies from complications from COVID
OC's emergency medical system 'is now in crisis,' official says
San Bernardino County set to receive over 15K vaccine doses next week
Late father buys son beer on 21st birthday
Show More
San Diego swears in history-making new mayor
LA County implementing surge plans as ICU beds fill up
Riverside police dressed as Santa Claus, elf help nab car thieves
Here's what we know about the Casey Goodson Jr. fatal police shooting
Santa, Mrs Claus pulled over in 'convertible sleigh'
More TOP STORIES News