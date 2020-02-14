LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see pleasant temperatures and partly sunny conditions this weekend as clouds hover over the region.
Los Angeles and Orange counties on Sunday will see temperatures in the upper 60s and sunshine by the afternoon. Canyon areas could see some gusty winds up to 25 miles per hour.
The valleys and Inland Empire can expect sunny skies and temperatures approaching 70 degrees on Sunday. Some areas will also see some winds.
Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
SoCal weather: Sunny conditions, cooler temperatures on tap this weekend
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News